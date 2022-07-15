Lakers Reportedly Aren't Willing To Include 1 Player In Trade Offers

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since acquiring Patrick Beverly in the blockbuster trade involving star center Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz have made the veteran guard available on the trade market.

The Los Angeles Lakers emerged as a possible trade partner for Beverly. But according to recent reports, that potential pursuit is out the window.

The Lakers are not interested in a swap that would send Talen Horton-Tucker to Utah in exchange for Beverly, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“While they continue to register the league’s only tangible trade interest in Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, it’s likewise true that the Lakers have prioritized adding speed, youth and athleticism to the roster,” Stein wrote. “As such, according to one source familiar with the team’s thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers’ side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah’s very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz acquired Beverley and Malik Beasley in the Rudy Gobert trade and have made Beasley available as well.”

The Lakers a high on THT as a rising young star in the league. The fourth-year pro has improved in each of his NBA seasons so far, averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this past season.

Beverly continues to prove himself as a proficient annoyance on the defensive side of the ball. That being said, the Lakers seem to value their young talent over the 34-year-old veteran.

Horton-Tucker signed a three-year, $30.78 million extension with the Lakers last offseason.