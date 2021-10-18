Lakers Reportedly Claimed Notable Shooting Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly added a notable name to their roster.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Western Conference contenders have claimed veteran shooting guard Avery Bradley.

Bradley, 30, was waived by the Golden State Warriors earlier this month. The move was somewhat surprising, as the team’s veteran players reportedly wanted him to stick around.

The veteran shooting guard wasn’t on the open market for very long, though.

According to Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers have claimed the defensive-minded shooting guard.

The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2021

The Lakers enter the 2021-22 regular season as one of the favorites in the Western Conference.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. are scheduled to open the regular season against Bradley’s old team.

Tipoff between the Lakers and the Warriors is scheduled for 10 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night. The game will be televised on TNT.