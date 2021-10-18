The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Claimed Notable Shooting Guard

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Kobe Bryant's numbersLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Anthony Davis and LeBron James wear number 8 and number 24, to honor Kobe Bryant before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly added a notable name to their roster.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Western Conference contenders have claimed veteran shooting guard Avery Bradley.

Bradley, 30, was waived by the Golden State Warriors earlier this month. The move was somewhat surprising, as the team’s veteran players reportedly wanted him to stick around.

The veteran shooting guard wasn’t on the open market for very long, though.

According to Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers have claimed the defensive-minded shooting guard.

The Lakers enter the 2021-22 regular season as one of the favorites in the Western Conference.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. are scheduled to open the regular season against Bradley’s old team.

Tipoff between the Lakers and the Warriors is scheduled for 10 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night. The game will be televised on TNT.

