Lakers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade During Season

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers finished a dysfunctional season outside the playoffs at 33-49. Before their title hopes went up in flames, they reportedly looked into a major deal that could have created even more drama in Hollywood.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Lakers "discussed the possibility" of acquiring Kyrie Irving while the Brooklyn Nets point guard was sitting out due to COVID-19 vaccination mandates in New York.

Begley wrote that "it’s unclear if the Lakers reached any internal consensus on Irving at the time." He also didn't specify any players that might have come up in trade negotiations.

On a recent episode of the ETC Podcast with Eddie Gonzalez, Irving discussed his mindset while not playing early in the season.

"I was wondering at home what my future was going to look like, you know? Whether I was going to be traded, whether I was going to be released, whether I was going to get the opportunity to be on another team, how I was going to spin this for myself in a positive way," Irving said.

Moving to the Lakers would have sparked a fascinating reunion with LeBron James. While the duo led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA title, James admitted he was hurt by Irving calling Kevin Durant the first teammate he'd trust as much as himself to take the last shot.

It may have just been a passing thought some within the Lakers organization momentarily considered. Irving ultimately stayed with the Nets, who eventually let him play in road games before New York's updated protocols cleared him to compete at home.

While the Lakers have some big questions to answer this offseason, Irving can opt-out of his contract to pursue a long-term deal.