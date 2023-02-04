Lakers Reportedly Discussed Russell Westbrook Trade With 2 Teams

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly engaged in trade discussions involving Russell Westbrook with two teams ahead of next week's trade deadline.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers have talked to both the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz about making a deal for the future Hall-of-Fame point guard.

The Lakers are looking for a boost to propel them into playoff contention during the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season. While Westbrook initially arrived in Los Angeles as what was thought to be a Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he's now coming off the bench and struggling to produce consistent results.

Westbrook has also been mentioned as a trade piece in a hypothetical trade for Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Westbrook is currently playing on the final season of his contract with a $47.06 million cap hit.

The trade deadline will hit this Thursday, Feb. 9.