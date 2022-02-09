Lakers Reportedly Feel “Urgency” To Make Trade

So far through the 2021-22 NBA season, it’s become abundantly clear that the Los Angeles Lakers roster is not working the way in which it was intended. Originally constructed to contend for a title, the struggling Western Conference squad is now fighting to get its head back above .500.

The Lakers organization has reportedly acknowledged this need for a change. According to reports from NBA insider Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the team has a sense of “urgency” to make a trade before tomorrow’s deadline.

“A troubling loss to the defending champion Bucks on Tuesday night led to an uneasy admission within the Lakers’ locker room: The roster is not working, and something must be done to get the team back on course with Thursday’s trade deadline fast approaching,” he wrote.

In a primetime, nationally-televised matchup last night, the Lakers fell to the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks 131-116. At one point trailing by as many as 30 points, it was clear LeBron James and his squad couldn’t keep up with the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

“It tells me we ain’t on their level,” LeBron said after the loss. “I mean, I could have told you that before the game.”

Russell Westbrook, who finished each of the last two games on the bench, is an obvious possibility for trade if the Lakers are looking to make a big splash in this year’s market.

Keep an eye out for some possible blockbuster trades as Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline quickly approaches.