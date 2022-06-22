Lakers Reportedly Had 1 Russell Westbrook Trade Offer Turned Down

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been active in pursuit of a Russell Westbrook trade this NBA offseason.

During an appearance with The Lowe Post podcast on Tuesday, league insider Jonathan Givony of ESPN suggested that the Lakers offered a deal involving Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker in a possible exchange for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

These discussions were reportedly shut down by the Pacers.

Westbrook was supposed to be the third member of the Lakers' big three this past season. But, the decision to bring the veteran point guard aboard didn't exactly go as planned.

The Lakers failed to make the playoffs and are now on the hunt for a bounce-back season in 2022-23.

The Pacers may not be the only team the Lakers have talked to this offseason. Givony also mentioned the speculated trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving Gordon Hayward and "someone else."

Westbrook is scheduled to earn $47.06 million on his player option in 2022-23.