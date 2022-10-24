Lakers Reportedly Have Notable Point Guard Trade Target

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After starting the season 0-3, it's becoming pretty clear that the Los Angeles Lakers need some extra help this season. Judging by the latest report, the team agrees with the assessment.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are interested in bringing Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier into the fold. The Lakers have coveted Rozier for a long time and have been linked with a multi-team trade for him since the offseason.

Since joining the Hornets in 2019 and becoming their starting point guard, Rozier has emerged as one of the best, averaging over 19 points per game over the last 207 starts.

In his first two games of the 2022-23 season, Rozier averaged 23.5 points, seven rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. With the way the Lakers are playing, they could certainly use production like that.

Terry Rozier was the No. 16 overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played over 100 games in his first two seasons but didn't get his first start for Boston until his third year.

In four seasons with the Celtics, Rozier played 272 games, of which he started 30. He averaged 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in that span.

When the Celtics traded Rozier to the Hornets though, everything changed. He became their immediate starter and has been one of the top guards in the game ever since.

Would Terry Rozier be a good target for the Lakers?