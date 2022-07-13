Lakers Reportedly Interested In Significant Point Guard Trade
A Lakers nemesis could soon find himself in purple and gold.
According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, three-time All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley is drawing the Lake Show's interest, among other teams.
Per Fischer:
Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former [Minnesota] Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the [Philadelphia] Sixers’ obvious deep [Houston] Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night.
Beverley was recently shipped off to the Utah Jazz as part of the T'Wolves blockbuster trade for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.
The rugged defensive pest has gone on-record that he'd love to play alongside Lakers superstar LeBron James. While also telling Stephen A. Smith that LA would make the Western Conference Finals under his leadership.