Lakers Reportedly Interested In Significant Point Guard Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A Lakers nemesis could soon find himself in purple and gold.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, three-time All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley is drawing the Lake Show's interest, among other teams.

Per Fischer:

Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former [Minnesota] Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the [Philadelphia] Sixers’ obvious deep [Houston] Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night.

Beverley was recently shipped off to the Utah Jazz as part of the T'Wolves blockbuster trade for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

The rugged defensive pest has gone on-record that he'd love to play alongside Lakers superstar LeBron James. While also telling Stephen A. Smith that LA would make the Western Conference Finals under his leadership.