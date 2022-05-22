Lakers Reportedly Made Run At Prominent College Coach

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly made a run at a prominent college basketball coach, but were turned down.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers made a run at Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.

However, Howard will be staying at Michigan, where he coaches his sons.

"Michigan coach Juwan Howard recently declined a Los Angeles Lakers overture on the franchise’s head coaching job. Howard is coaching his two sons — Jace and Jett — in Ann Arbor," he reported.

The Lakers are reportedly down to three finalists for their head coaching position.

Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts and Kenny Atkinson are believed to be the three finalists for the job.