Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have offered a variety of packages for Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Per the report, the Lakers have discussed helping with salaries and offering a first-round pick to the last-place Pistons for him.

Bogdanovic has been one of the lone bright spots for the Pistons this season. He's averaging a career-high 21 points per game with a career-high 50.8-percent field goal conversion rate.

The trio of Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook seem to have finally found their stride recently with all three contributing mightily in yesterday's win over Bogdanovic and the Pistons. But with injuries consistently being a problem, having another star forward would certainly ease the load a little bit.

The Lakers will have to fight tooth and nail for the next four months just to be in the play-in round. Their recent three-game skid against the Cavs, Raptors and 76ers showed that they're not quite where they want to be just yet.

But Bojan Bogdanovic has one added bonus that the Lakers will surely want: Postseason success. In his previous two years with the Utah Jazz he averaged 18 points and over four rebounds per game in 17 playoff starts.

Would Bogdanovic be a good fit for the Lakers?