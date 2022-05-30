Lakers Reportedly Make Decision On Russell Westbrook

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Lakers will reportedly run it back with Russell Westbrook, per Marc Stein.

According to the longtime NBA correspondent, "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send him out."

Adding, "Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season."

The Russell Westbrook experiment was largely a failure this season. Though its not completely the nine-time All-Star's fault.

The Lakers' Big 3 of Russ, LeBron James and Anthony Davis only played about 20 of a possible 82 games together this season. And while Westbrook will one day reside in Springfield, he was never a hand-in-glove fit with this LA roster.

Instead of putting the triple-double king in more of his Team USA role, or speeding up their tempo to better utilize his strengths; the Lakers staff largely tried to make Westbrook a pure point. Something he's never been.

Now, with Darvin Ham taking the reins in Los Angeles, perhaps a new coach can unlock a bit more of this Big 3's potential.

Although it may be a tough sell for the Lake Show faithful.