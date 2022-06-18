Lakers Reportedly Make Major Coaching Staff Hire On Saturday

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Darvin Ham made another key addition to his Lakers coaching staff, and its one King James should be happy with.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach.

Adding, "New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years."

Ham and Jent worked underneath Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer during his Atlanta days as well.

Los Angeles' sixth head coach (Bernie Bickerstaff notwithstanding) is putting together what looks to be a strong staff thus far.

Now the Lakers just have roster issues to address heading into the 2022-2023 season. With the plan reportedly being to hold onto Russell Westbrook, LA will likely try to add additional shooting and defense while also trying to get younger.