Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 5: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason game on October 5 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings.

"Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring possibility of Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they'll try it tonight," Woj reports. "There's a hope that Westbrook can play freer and faster with ball in his hands on second unit -- and have to worry less about fitting away from ball around the starting group. It is certainly an idea they'll continue to discuss with start of regular season next week."

When Westbrook first landed in Los Angeles prior to the 2021-22 season, he gave the Lakers the final piece to what was supposed to be their Big 3. But as the season went on, it became abundantly clear that the former league MVP's ball-dominant play style didn't fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

That being said, the Lakers retained Westbrook on their roster. In his first year as head coach, Ham will look to get the most out of the 33-year-old point guard.

If Westbrook does start on the bench, new addition Patrick Beverley will likely get the nod at starting PG.

Tonight's game will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET.