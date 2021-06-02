Lakers Reveal Why LeBron James Left The Bench Early

LeBron James faced some scrutiny on social media for leaving the bench early in the Game 5 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The Lakers star left the bench and went into the locker room with more than five minutes remaining in the contest. James had already been removed from the game – and the result was not in doubt, as the Suns led by 25-plus points – but it was still an odd look.

There was roughly 5:40 remaining in the fourth quarter when LeBron left the bench and made his way up the tunnel.

While LeBron faced some criticism for the move – unsurprisingly, from Skip Bayless – there was apparently a legitimate reason for it.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said it was so LeBron could get an early start on his treatment.

“LeBron had to start his treatment. It doesn’t do any good for him to sit over there without getting worked on and beginning the treatment as soon as possible to help him get ready for Game 6,” Vogel said.

LeBron is 36 years old, so naturally there’s a lot that goes into his treatment.

Game 6 of the Western Conference first round series is set for Thursday night. It’s set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. E.T.