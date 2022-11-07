Lakers Star Could Reportedly Be Available For Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: A moment of silence is observed in honor of Philip "Flip" Saunders' passing before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on October 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After acquiring him to be Los Angeles' central pillar for the next 10 years, the Lakers may be looking to move off All-Star big man Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons.

Speaking on his podcast with The Ringer, "The Book of Basketball" author revealed there's been growing talk that AD could be available.

There's some buzz... some buzzing that AD might be available. That that's a Plan B because the Westbrook trade, and whatever they think they can get for Westbrook, whether you want to give future assets, maybe that doesn't even make sense cause what are you getting for the Lakers? You've got Davis here, who I don't think has looked the same for a couple of years. Certainly, not close to bubble Davis, that's the last time we saw vintage, 2018 Pelicans level Davis. This year he's on the books for $37.9, next year $40.6, player option in 2025, $43.2. I don't know what the endgame with this Lakers team is, but the Pelicans have their pick. I don't think whatever they have, I don't think it's really fixable in a way to make them a playoff team.

In eight games this season, Anthony Davis is averaging 22.5 points per game to go with 11.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals. While the Lakers have won just one game since Oct. 30.