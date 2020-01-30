Lakers Release Their First Statement On Kobe Bryant’s Death

The Los Angeles Lakers have released their first public statement on the tragic death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Sunday. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The iconic NBA franchise is understandably mourning the death of their legendary player and his young daughter.

The Lakers took to Twitter on Wednesday night to release a statement.

“We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers.

Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.

The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org . For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org”

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, released her first statement on the tragedy earlier this evening.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Sunday’s awful tragedy.