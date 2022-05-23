Lakers Still Hoping For Doc Rivers: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 02: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 02, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After reportedly being turned down by Michigan's Juwan Howard, the Los Angeles Lakers are said to still be holding out hope on possibly bringing Doc Rivers in.

Per longtime NBA writer Marc Stein, the "Lakers haven’t 'abandoned hope' that Doc Rivers will become available to hire this summer."

The NBA world reacted to the Lakers eyeing the Sixers head coach Monday.

"Lakers gotta bring in a big name coach, cuz when they fail again, they need someone to be the fall guy. If the Lakers fail and Darvin Ham is the coach, the Darvin isn’t going to catch the blame," one user said. "This is chess."

"An increasingly amusing poker game between Daryl and the Lakers (who fired their coach 6 weeks ago)," tweeted Bill Simmons.

"Oh for God sakes," a Lakers fan replied. "Dammit. No way…"

"Same!" said The Sixer Sense.

"This guy gets more chances with talented teams that he does nothing with more than anyone."

"Easily the best part about this whole bit is that the Lakers seem to be pulling for a coach to be fired because of doing a poor job so they can hire him," commented a Nets fan.

With fewer and fewer places to turn, the Lakers are hoping they can pull a rabbit out of the hat this offseason.