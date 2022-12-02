Lamar Jackson Apologizes For What He Said To Fan After Loss

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got into some hot water this week over a NSFW tweet that he made directed at a fan. On Friday, he addressed the controversy.

Speaking to the media today, Jackson admitted that he was mad at the time of the tweet because the Ravens had just lost a game. He said that his girlfriend convinced him to delete the tweet.

"I was bitter," Jackson said, via ESPN. "I feel like you should be bitter after a loss. No smiles. I feel like the fans should be mad we lost, too. But not mad at us. We tried."

We can't repost what Jackson said, but it was in response to a fan admonishing him for seeking a $250 million contract extension with games sometimes coming down to star kicker Justin Tucker. Jackson didn't hold back in ripping the fan for not knowing what he was talking about.

Ironically, it might be the very social media behavior that Lamar Jackson displayed this week which might be holding the Ravens back from giving him everything he wants.

It certainly isn't the production on the field. Even in his worst games, Jackson is an efficient enough passer and a dominant runner in the open field.

