Lamar Jackson At Minicamp Today: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the first half of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Ravens fans took a collective sigh of relief after Lamar Jackson was spotted at the team's mandatory minicamp Monday.

All-Pro corner Marlon Humphrey shared an Instagram story in the morning alongside Baltimore's QB, captioned: "Ladies and gentlemen... He's here."

The NFL world reacted to Lamar's return on social media.

"Welp, news cycle is going to slow for ESPN and FOX since Lamar is at mandatory training camp... you know because people forget voluntary means... voluntary," tweeted one member of the Ravens Flock.

"Can the media shut up now about him missing camp?" asked a Baltimore fan. "I already know the answer to that lol. Glad to have agent 8 back in the building. Need his superpowers."

"QB [Lamar Jackson] in the building. Lamar Jackson had been telling folks he was gonna show before today," reported Josina Anderson.

"After not attending OTAs this offseason, Lamar Jackson appears headed to Ravens minicamp," tweeted ESPN's Field Yates.

"Ravens got their man in house it appears," said Dianna Russini.

"Lamar watch," commented Kimberley A. Martin.

Nice to see Lamar back in the building as the Ravens attempt to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2021.