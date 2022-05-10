Lamar Jackson Calls Out His Critics: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made sure to call out his detractors on Monday night.

A tweet surfaced that night showing how good Jackson has been since he was drafted by the Ravens. It showed his stats so far, plus the awards that he's won.

Jackson had the perfect response on his Twitter.

"Not bad for a RB but we hungry," Jackson tweeted.

A lot of pundits, whether it's fans or the media, have gone at Jackson for not being able to throw the ball well, hence the running back term.

That said, a lot of the NFL world is excited about Jackson heading into the 2022 season.

Jackson will look to lead the Ravens back into the playoffs next season after they missed the playoffs in 2021.

That was due to the team being ravaged by injuries throughout the entire season. Jackson was one of those players after he had to miss the last month of the season with an ankle injury.

The sky could be the limit for the Ravens in 2022 if Jackson gets back to being himself.