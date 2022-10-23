Lamar Jackson Can Join A Select Quarterback Group Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has the chance to make even more history on Sunday afternoon.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback needs only 49 rushing yards to join former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as the only quarterback to rush for at least 500 rushing yards in each of their first five seasons.

Considering how Jackson has been on the ground this season, this looks likely to happen. He's rushed for 49+ yards in each of the last five games as he continues to be one of the hardest quarterbacks to contain.

He's also going up against a Browns defense that's allowing 131.5 rushing yards per game (24th in the NFL).

Jackson likely won't be focusing on that specific record since the Ravens badly need a win. They're coming off a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants last week and are 3-3 overall.

Kickoff for their game against the Browns will be at 1 p.m. ET.