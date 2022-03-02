With one final year remaining on his rookie contract with the Ravens, extension talks between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore franchise seem to have hit a bit of a snag.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta gave an update on contract talks with the former league MVP on Wednesday.

“I think it takes two sides to actively put their heads together and get a deal worked out. We are ready to be there for Lamar at any point. When he decides that he really wants to work on it, we will be,” he said, per Baltimore insider Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Based on the wording of this message, it appears the Ravens are ready to get a deal done. But Jackson may still have some reservations.

NFL fans from around the league took to Twitter to react to this statement.

“He gonna test the market we’re so cooked,” one Ravens fan wrote.

“If I had to bet… Lamar Jackson will not sign his next deal until after the 2022-2023 season. #8 appears to be in no rush to get a deal done with the #Ravens,” another said.

Jackson is set to earn more than $23 million through the 2022 season. His 2018 draft classmate Josh Allen signed a six-year $258 million extension with the Buffalo Bills last year.