CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of Louisville reacts during the second quarter of a game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms recently went after Lamar Jackson for his decision to skip out on the Baltimore Ravens' voluntary OTAs.

Simms, a former NFL QB, criticized Jackson for skipping the offseason program so early in his professional career

"Brady wouldn't be missing OTAs in year four of his career," Simms said on ProFootballTalk. "Brady didn't miss an OTA until he had played in four Super Bowls... From the football standpoint, I just don't get it."

Jackson clapped back at Simms on Friday.

"Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about," the former league MVP wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from Jackson.

"This new clap back era of Lamar is my favorite I love this man even more," one fan wrote.

"My respect for you just tripled and it was already sky high," another added.

The Ravens organization has made it very clear that they hope to sign Jackson on a longterm extension as soon as possible. But as the the star QB heads into the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, he's reportedly shown little interest in getting a deal done before the start of the 2022 season.

Due to these contract negotiations, many Ravens fans are worried that Jackson's OTA absence could mean something more. But based on these recent comments, the Baltimore fanbase can take a breath of relief.

Jackson has repeatedly stated that he'll return to the field for the mandatory portion of the Ravens' offseason programs.

Baltimore's mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 14-16.