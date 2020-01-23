Lamar Jackson’s Funny Pro Bowl Tweet Is Going Viral

Lamar Jackson doesn’t make too many mistakes on the football field, but the Baltimore Ravens star made a funny one on social media this evening.

The likely NFL MVP is set to compete in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday evening.

Jackson (or, more likely, his social media team) was likely sent a tweet from the Pro Bowl to put out on Wednesday evening to promote the event. And he did just that.

The quarterback’s account, though, didn’t care to personalize it:

Lamar (or his social person) not even bothering to fill in AFC is extreme Pro Bowl vibes. pic.twitter.com/KA8TZ7hRGd — Gabe Duverge (@GabeDuverge) January 22, 2020

Of course, Jackson will be representing the AFC only. He’s an elite player, but he’s not good enough to play for two different conferences.

The tweet has been left up for more than an hour, too:

Ready to represent the [AFC/NFC]! pic.twitter.com/66uZlW0ywW — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 22, 2020

More seriously, Jackson admitted at the Pro Bowl that he needs to improve “everything” as a passer heading into the 2020 season.

“I’m not the best, I’m not the greatest. I’m going into my third year, and I’m trying to get somewhere. I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl. So I gotta work on everything,” he told reporters.

Good luck stopping him in 2020, NFL defenses.