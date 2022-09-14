Lamar Jackson Had Announcement For Media On Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Fresh off a big win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants only positive vibes moving forward - and had an announcement for the media to that end.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jackson made it clear that "respectfully" he is no longer talking about his contract situation. Per Ravens insider Sarah Ellison, Jackson said as much at least three times during his press conference today.

"Respectfully I'm really done talking about it. I told you guys before that I'd be done with it by Week 1. I'm done with it and focusing on the Dolphins now..." Jackson said.

Prior to the start of the season, the Ravens announced that they had failed to come to terms on a contract extension with Jackson. As a result, Jackson will play out the remainder of his current deal.

Whether he hits open free agency or the Ravens decide to franchise tag him remains to be seen though.

Lamar Jackson has made it clear that he's using the 2022 season as a "prove it" year where he's betting on himself to prove that he deserves the kind of money that Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson are making.

Thus far, he's done a good job, leading the Ravens to an easy win over the Jets while throwing for three touchdowns.

But the spectre of Jackson being in a position to leave the Ravens in the 2023 offseason isn't going away.

Jackson can't control what people what to talk about.