Lamar Jackson Has 2-Word Response To Louisville Comment

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of Louisville reacts during the second quarter of a game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson will reportedly have input on the Baltimore Ravens' recently-opened offensive coordinator search.

With that in mind, people have started speculating about what kind of coach Jackson hopes to bring onto the Baltimore staff.

"Lemme just get this out here before folks start wrongly discussing the #Ravens search for a new OC… Lamar Jackson ran a ‘pro style’ offense in college at Louisville under Bobby Petrino," CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt wrote on Twitter.

Jackson appreciated this message. The former Heisman Trophy winner had this to say in response:

"Thank you," he said.

During his three-year collegiate career with Louisville, Jackson operated under Petrino's pro-style system. While the Cardinals' offense was based around a strong pocket presence, the elite dual-threat QB was also able to put up record-breaking production with his legs.

The Ravens hope to add a new offensive coordinator who can maximize Jackson's talents in all facets of the game.