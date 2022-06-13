Lamar Jackson Has Made A Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has shown up to mandatory minicamp.

Despite Jackson not having a new contract extension, he still showed up. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was seen with him via his Instagram story.

Jackson wasn't present for OTAs last week, which made fans and media start to speculate if he would also skip minicamp.

In the end, he showed up and will likely be on the practice field once the first session is underway.

The Ravens have tried to sign Jackson to an extension a few times throughout the offseason, but he doesn't seem to be in any rush to get something done.

He's coming off a season that was cut short due to an ankle injury. He had to miss the final month of the season with that ailment.

It ended up costing the Ravens in a big way as they fell out of the playoff picture. Jackson finished the season with 2,882 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.