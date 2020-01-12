Lamar Jackson Has Message For His Critics After Loss vs. Titans

Lamar Jackson’s magical second season came to an abrupt end on Saturday night. The Baltimore Ravens were stunned by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, got down big early and never recovered. Jackson, the likely NFL MVP, turned the ball over several times.

This is the second straight year that Jackson and Co. have been one-and-done in the playoffs. They lost in the AFC Wild Card last year.

Jackson is now 0-2 in the playoffs. He was asked about his critics following the defeat.

“I don’t care about what they say,” Jackson said. “This is my second year in the league. Many people aren’t able to make it to the playoffs. I have a great team with me. We’re not going to worry about what people are saying.”

Lamar isn't worried about what the doubters will say after coming up short in the playoffs. (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/iJwoyZw6Dr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2020

That’s a well said response from the 23-year-old quarterback.

Saturday night’s loss has to hurt, but the future is still very bright in Baltimore.