Lamar Jackson Has Message For Fans Amid Recovery

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been a hard past five weeks for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson suffered a sprained PCL on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos and has missed the last five games.

He's doubtful to play on Sunday as the injury hasn't progressed to the point of him being healthy enough. Jackson himself even took to Twitter to update fans on his recovery as he's upset about not being able to practice/play.

"Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance," Jackson tweeted.

If the Ravens can beat the Bengals on Sunday, that'll give Jackson an extra week so he can get back into practice to prep for the divisional round (if he's ready).

Right now, it's the Tyler Huntley show as he's expected to start after missing last Sunday's game with a shoulder injury.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.