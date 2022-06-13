Lamar Jackson Has Message For Fans: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season may still be a few months away, but Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is ready to give it a go.

On Monday, Jackson took over the Ravens' social-media account and posted a message for the fans.

"What's going on guys? Back at the king's castle," he said. "I hope you're ready for the season because I truly is. Let's do it. Flock Nation, baby."

Jackson's message is catching the attention NFL fans today.

There was speculation Jackson may hold out on the Ravens' minicamp as he continues his negotiations with the Ravens' front office regarding a new contract.

However, NFL insider Dan Graziano reported Jackson isn't treating the situation with much urgency.

"The key thing to understand about the Lamar Jackson situation is that it's difficult to get a handle on what he is thinking. He doesn't have an agent, right? So it's not a traditional negotiation," he said, via Sports Keeda. "The team would love to know more about what he's thinking, but so far, he hasn't been treating this with much urgency. It doesn't seem like getting the contract done is his highest priority."

It appears Jackson is perfectly happy with his current situation in Baltimore.