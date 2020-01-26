Lamar Jackson Will Make History In The Pro Bowl Today

The Spun

Lamar Jackson’s 2019 season did not end well, as the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, but it was still a historic year for the second-year quarterback.

The former Heisman Trophy winner had an MVP season for the Ravens, setting the NFL on fire in his first full season under center.

Jackson will finish his 2019 campaign making history, too.

The Ravens quarterback will become the youngest quarterback to ever start the Pro Bowl later today. Jackson is 113 days younger than Patrick Mahomes was last year.

It’s crazy to think that Jackson is even younger than Joe Burrow, who is likely to go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The future is clearly very bright in Baltimore.


