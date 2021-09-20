Lamar Jackson Is Getting Crushed For Awful Throw Decision

Lamar Jackson said prior to Sunday night’s matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs that he doesn’t consider it a head-to-head matchup of quarterbacks.

“It’s not about me and Mahomes,” Jackson said Wednesday. “Not to me. Probably to everyone else. But it’s the Ravens versus the Kansas City Chiefs.”

While Jackson might not feel that way, most of the football world does. And, so far, Mahomes is winning.

The Chiefs are leading the Ravens, 14-7, in the first half. Mahomes has started a perfect 6 for 6 for 92 yards and a touchdown. Jackson, meanwhile, 3 for 7 for 24 yards and two interceptions.

Jackson’s most-recent throw was his worst yet. He tried to force the ball into triple coverage. Tyrann Mathieu got to it, snagging his second interception of the game.

Jackson is facing major criticism for the throw decision.

“I love Lamar, but that was just so bad. Hollywood Brown was basically triple covered. Lamar keeps trying to out-Mahomes Mahomes – and he’s just not capable. But he can beat KC with his arm and his legs, making smart throws and runs,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

Jackson is going to need to make much better decisions moving forward if the Ravens are going to have a chance.

The Sunday night contest is airing on NBC.