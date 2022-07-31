Lamar Jackson Is Looking Bigger: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson added some weight during the offseason.

Jackson is reportedly up to 220 lbs which has helped him throw with more velocity and tighter spirals.

He unleashed a massive throw downfield to Rashod Bateman during practice and it got a lot of cheers from the crowd.

Here's a look at it:

The football world is amped to see Jackson back on the field when the regular season starts.

"He was extremely accurate with downfield throws on Wednesday. He genuinely looks bigger. Duvernay, imo, will be the biggest beneficiary of this," Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network tweeted.

Jackson's injury had the Ravens miss the playoffs last season. He had to miss the final five games, and the Ravens lost all of them.

He finished the year with 2,882 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

This could be a massive year for Jackson as the Ravens look to get back to being a Super Bowl contender.