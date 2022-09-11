Lamar Jackson Is Reportedly 'Pissed' About Leaks To ESPN

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is putting the finishing touches on a dominating Week 1 win over the New York Jets. But he may have some harsh words for one particular group in the days to come.

According to ProFootballTalk, Jackson is "pissed" that ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen leaked the details of the Baltimore Ravens' latest contract offer today. The details reportedly came from someone within the NFL players' union, the NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) - which Jackson did not appreciate.

The deal allegedly is worth up to $290 million should Jackson accept it. Jackson would have been paid around $133 million at signing.

Per the ProFootballTalk report, there is strong evidence that the contract details were leaked by the NFLPA. One point ProFootballTalk brought up was the lack of any mention of "cash flow" - which teams that leak that kind of information typically share.

Lamar Jackson has every right to be upset that someone leaked his contract details. But there's a lot of damage that could have been mitigated if he simply had an agent.

A proper sports agent has the means to control the flow of information about a client. But Jackson hasn't had one in years - and it might wind up costing him big.

Jackson is set to play out the final year of his contract and will become a free agent in 2023. The Ravens will then have to make the tough move to franchise tag him and hope a new deal can be reached while they can.