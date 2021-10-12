Lamar Jackson Made NFL History Through First 5 Games

On Monday night, Lamar Jackson continued his stellar start to the 2021 season with a show-stopping second-half performance in a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts. After completing just 8/11 passes for zero touchdowns in the first half, the Baltimore Ravens QB surged back to life with 29/32 passing and four touchdowns in the second half/overtime.

With this incredible showing, Jackson separated himself with a ridiculous NFL record.

In the history of the NFL, 756 players have rushed for more than 300 yards in a five-game span and 94 players have thrown for 1,500 yards in a five-game span.

Jackson is the first player in league history to accomplish both of those feats in the same five-game span.

In NFL history … 7️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ players have rushed for over 300 yards in a 5-game span 9️⃣4️⃣players have thrown for over 1,500 yards in a 5-game span Only 1️⃣ player has done both in the same 5-game span Lamar Jackson (h/t @EliasSports & @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/O0REoCLBK5 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 12, 2021

Jackson currently sits at No. 5 in passing yards this season (1,519) among six other quarterbacks who have thrown for more than 1,500 yards in 2021. Last night’s 442-yard passing performance was his season-high yardage through a 4-1 start to the season. He’s also shown improvement in deep-ball accuracy — notching a career-high 67.1 completion percentage and a league-leading 13.6 yards per completion.

The former league MVP also ranks as a top-10 rusher this season at No. 8 with 341 yards on the ground. The next closest QB on the rushing leaders list is Jalen Hurts at No. 22 with 256 yards. After leading the league is rushing yards per attempt over the previous two seasons, the Ravens QB also sits at No. 2 in that category so far this year with 6.1 yards per carry.

Jackson will look to continue this dual-threat success against another elite passer in Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.