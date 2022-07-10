Lamar Jackson Makes Feelings On Possible Holdout Extremely Clear

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still pursuing a big contract extension ahead of the 2022 NFL season. But if he doesn't get one before training camp, will he hold out?

The 2019 NFL MVP was asked that very question this weekend. But Jackson made it clear that it's not something he's considering right now.

"I don’t have that on my mind,” Jackson told USA Today's Safid Deen.

Jackson is set to make $23 million this coming season. But he's in line for top 10 or even top five quarterback money with the way he's played when healthy.

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs in 2021 due in part to a down year from Lamar Jackson. He had some of the worst numbers since his rookie season but still made the Pro Bowl and went 7-5 as a starter.

Baltimore has reportedly tried to make Jackson a contract offer, but negotiations have been difficult since Jackson does not have a proper sports agent.

It's unclear which side is really at fault for a deal not being done quite yet. However, that doesn't appear to be bothering Jackson so much as to keep him out of training camp - for now.

Will Lamar Jackson join the Ravens for training camp when it opens alter this month, or will he wind up holding out for a new contract in the end?