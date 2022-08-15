Lamar Jackson Makes His Opinion On Malik Willis Very Clear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 11: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans rolls out to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Malik Willis made his NFL debut in a preseason loss to Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens this past week, and impressed the 2019 NFL MVP in the process.

Speaking to the media, Jackson recalled being impressed by Willis at the NFL Scouting Combine. But he really liked what he saw from Willis during the game and said "I like him a lot." Jackson believes that Willis is going to be a good NFL quarterback.

"I saw that throw that he made at the Combine, like a 65-yard bomb, and I told (quarterbacks) Coach Urb (James Urban), 'He has an arm on him,'" Jackson said, via the Ravens' official website.

"Then, I saw him in the game, he did that little spin roll to the left and went crazy. I was like, 'I like him. I like him a lot.' He's a great quarterback, and he made some down-the-field throws, too. He's going to be good in the league."

Malik Willis was a two-year starter at Liberty, during which he threw for 47 touchdowns while completing over 62-percent of his passes.

The Tennessee Titans were impressed enough to take Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But there was some controversy over whether he'd get an opportunity to challenge for the starting job.

Tennessee have made it pretty clear that Willis will be the backup behind Ryan Tannehill this year, but that may help his development as he learns behind an experienced veteran.

