Lamar Jackson Missing From Practice Again Today

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Concern continues to grow around Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, as the former MVP was once again missing from Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, there were eight players absent from the media viewing portion of Baltimore's practice, including Jackson and several other notable players like: Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters, Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston.

Jackson has been sidelined with a knee injury since Week 13's matchup against the Broncos, forcing the Ravens to look to Tyler Huntley to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It was initially reported that Jackson's injury wasn't believed to be serious and he'd be able to return in 1-2 weeks. However, with just two games to go in the regular season, there's still no indication of when he could play again.

The Ravens are set to host the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football" after having their game flexed to the primetime slot.

Baltimore fans will be holding out hope that he finds a way to be cleared to practice before then.