Lamar Jackson Owns Up To Bad Game: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens let another double-digit lead slip away on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants.

They were up 20-10 in the second half before they lost, 24-20. The Ravens had a chance to go win the game late in the fourth quarter but quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbled the ball and the Giants recovered it.

The Giants were then able to run out the clock and get to 5-1 overall.

After the game ended, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark ripped Jackson for the turnover and said that he can't be making that mistake if he wants to get paid.

"Period!! If Lamar wants $230 Ms guaranteed he can’t do that. He can’t convince them to pay it, his mom can’t convince them to pay it, and I can’t talk them into it! CAN’T FRICKING HAPPEN!" Clark tweeted.

Jackson saw the tweet and owned up to his mistake:

NFL fans appreciated Jackson's honesty after he saw the tweet.

Jackson will have a chance to atone for his mistake next week when the Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns.