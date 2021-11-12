Lamar Jackson Reacts To Awful Offensive Showing vs. Dolphins

Heading into last night’s Thursday Night Football matchup, Lamar Jackson and the No. 2-ranked Baltimore offense were heavy favorites over the Miami Dolphins.

But pretty soon into the contest, it became clear that the Ravens, who’d averaged 27.6 points per game through nine weeks, were not in for one of their typical offensive performances.

Through three quarters of play, the score was 6-3 in favor of the Dolphins. A few late-game touchdowns for each team somewhat salvaged the final score — finishing with a 22-10 loss for Baltimore.

10 points is the lowest point total ever in Lamar Jackson’s 46 career starts with the Ravens.

Clearly frustrated by these struggles, Jackson reacted to last night’s performance after the game.

“I was hot. Like, we weren’t scoring any points,” he said, per the team’s website. “We were putting our defense out there. … I feel like our defense played lights out, man. We just weren’t getting it done on offense. So that’s why I was mad. If you were on offense, you would be mad too.”

Jackson finished the game with 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 26/43 passing. The Ravens converted on 2/14 third-down attempts, punted the ball eight times and lost a fumble that resulted in a scoop-and-score for Dolphins corner Xavien Howard.

Jackson and the Ravens now fall to 6-3 on the year, putting their No. 1 position in a competitive AFC North division in jeopardy.