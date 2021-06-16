Lamar Jackson Reacts To The Sammy Watkins Addition

After finishing dead last in NFL receiving last year, the Baltimore Ravens had one major goal for this offseason — strengthen the receiving corps around Lamar Jackson.

The biggest step in that direction so far is the signing of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

After getting to know each other and reportedly connecting during this year’s offseason minicamp, Jackson seems pretty excited about the addition.

“A big receiver, a nice target, fast guy,” Jackson said, per BaltimoreRavens.com. “Sammy’s going to make our job a lot easier, open up one side of the field more, his deep ball ability, shiftiness and route running. He’s a great receiver. I just can’t wait until we start going for real.”

Watkins spent the last three seasons as a supplementary receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2020, the former Clemson standout logged 421 yards and two touchdowns through nine starts.

Injury issues have been a significant holdup in Watkins’ career so far. The last time he played a full season was his rookie year in 2014 after he was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.

In Baltimore, Watkins will serve as a compliment to rising third-year wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (the team’s leading receiver in 2020). The Ravens will also add first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman to the starting lineup following the departure of Willie Snead in free agency earlier this offseason.