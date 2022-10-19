Lamar Jackson Reacts To The Ravens Signing DeSean Jackson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates following a 48-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens added some more speed on the outside with Tuesday's signing of DeSean Jackson.

Shortly after the news dropped Lamar Jackson gave his take on D-Jax's addition. Saying, "He’s still flying. … He’s going to bring a lot to that table for us," via WNST's Luke Jones.

15 seasons later, Jackson can still get behind the defense with his 4.35 speed. Even at 35-years-old, the three-time Pro Bowler averaged 22.7 yards per catch in 2021 across 16 games between the Rams and Raiders.

The threat of DeSean's speed should help out in opening things up for Lamar in the ground game as well.

The Ravens brought Jackson as Rashod Bateman continues to work his way back from a foot sprain suffered in Week 4.

Bateman was reportedly a limited participant in Wednesday's, put could be on track to return to the lineup sooner rather than later.