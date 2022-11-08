Lamar Jackson Reacts To Viral Fan Video

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the first half of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Some wholesome content for your Tuesday evening.

After Monday night's game between the Ravens and Saints, Lamar Jackson surprised a young fan with a heart condition. When the video started making its rounds on social media, the star QB was sure to give the young man a shoutout.

"My boy Landon," Jackson replied with a purple heart emoji.

Lamar's act of kindness was certainly appreciated by those in the Ravens Flock and beyond.

"Love this," one user replied.

"Happy tears," another tweeted.

"One the greatest to ever do it!!!!"

"Another good sports story," another fan replied.

"This stuff still brings me to tears. I hope love will save us all. We can do it."

"This is the best thing. Pure joy FTW."

"This tweet ranks up there as one of the best," another commented.

Awesome stuff from the former MVP.