Lamar Jackson Reportedly Taking Notable Step This Offseason

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly going all-in on improving his skills as a passer for the upcoming season.

In an update from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Baltimore Ravens reporter notes, among other things, that Jackson has been working closely with a QB mechanics coach.

Per Zrebiec, "Ravens coaches have 'expressed enthusiasm' about Lamar Jackson's work this offseason with Adam Dedeaux, CEO and 'motion performance expert' of a company called 3DQB."

In a more balanced Baltimore offense last season, Lamar Jackson struggled with accuracy, finishing 17th in completion rate over expected after ranking 21st in CPOE in 2020. Last year, Jackson was 22nd in Pro Football Focus' adjusted completion rate, in line with Josh Allen. A more accurate, consistent ball from Jackson could do wonders for Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, and the rest of the Baltimore pass catchers in 2022.

The former MVP took a bit of a step back statistically in 2021. However, he was still able to put the Superman cape on when the Ravens needed him most.

That is, when he was on the field.

Lamar (along with the rest of Baltimore's roster) battled through illness and injury for much of the year. If Jackson can improve his passing further, he could quickly return to MVP-form.