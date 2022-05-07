Lamar Jackson Reportedly Wanted 1 Thing This Offseason

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens front office have an emphasis on offensive line improvement ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

General manager Eric DeCosta says the former league MVP often suggests front-line acquisitions when talking about ways to improve the Ravens' offensive unit.

“I’ve had conversations with Lamar many times and I’ve said, ‘Lamar, what can we do to help you? What is most important to you?'” DeCosta said, per the team's website. “Honestly, the thing that he always comes back to is the offensive line."

The Ravens selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick in this year's draft. Later in the fourth round, they also picked up Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

Though the Baltimore organization added some offensive line talent this offseason, they still have a ways to got when it comes to improving the receiving corps. On the first day of the draft, the Ravens traded away Jackson's friend/No. 1 wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

While Jackson may want improvements on the offensive line, he would certainly benefit from a big-time wide receiver acquisition this offseason.