Lamar Jackson Reveals His Postgame Message To John Harbaugh

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a perfect message to head coach John Harbaugh after the game against the Browns on Sunday night.

Even though Baltimore won, Jackson struggled mightily as he threw for only 165 yards and one touchdown, but also threw four interceptions.

He wasn’t seeing the field nearly as well as he normally does and he’s a bit lucky the Browns couldn’t take advantage of those mistakes.

Jackson told Harbaugh after the game that he may have a headache while he watches film of his performance.

“I just told Coach, I’m finna to have a headache tonight watching film,” Jackson said.

Lamar Jackson on ESPN: "I just told Coach, I'm finna to have a headache tonight watching film." — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 29, 2021

Despite Jackson’s struggles, he still was able to deliver a highlight-reel play like he does almost every game.

On third down from inside the 15-yard line, Jackson was pressured back to the 35 before seeing Mark Andrews in the endzone and fired a laser right to him. It’s a play that almost no other quarterback would’ve been able to make.

Baltimore was able to hang on and win 16-10 thanks to a defensive stop at the end. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield only completed 18-of-37 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown.

Next up for the Ravens is a date with another AFC North rival. They go to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.