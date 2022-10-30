Lamar Jackson Reveals How Tom Brady Made Him 'Mad'
When it appeared Tom Brady was ready to call it a career, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of the young signal-caller's the GOAT crowned as "next."
In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Jackson revealed that he was actually mad he posted Brady's message for him only to see the 45-year-old return to the game a few weeks later.
When asked what he thought Brady saw in him to make such a proclamation, the former MVP replied:
I don’t know, I haven’t had a 1-on-1 conversation with him, like a sit-down, man-to-man conversation with him. I felt like he was just saying I’m next to be one of the GOATs, hopefully — Super Bowl-winning quarterback. That’s what I took from it. But he didn’t retire, so I was mad I posted it.
That said, Jackson couldn't have been too mad after beating Brady's Bucs on Thursday night, where he threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-22 win.