Lamar Jackson Reveals How Tom Brady Made Him 'Mad'

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When it appeared Tom Brady was ready to call it a career, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of the young signal-caller's the GOAT crowned as "next."

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Jackson revealed that he was actually mad he posted Brady's message for him only to see the 45-year-old return to the game a few weeks later.

When asked what he thought Brady saw in him to make such a proclamation, the former MVP replied:

I don’t know, I haven’t had a 1-on-1 conversation with him, like a sit-down, man-to-man conversation with him. I felt like he was just saying I’m next to be one of the GOATs, hopefully — Super Bowl-winning quarterback. That’s what I took from it. But he didn’t retire, so I was mad I posted it.

That said, Jackson couldn't have been too mad after beating Brady's Bucs on Thursday night, where he threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-22 win.