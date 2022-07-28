Lamar Jackson Reveals If He Thinks Extension Will Get Done

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still looking for a new contract before the 2022 season kicks off.

Over the past few months, he and the Ravens have gone back and forth in contract talks with no deal just yet. On Thursday afternoon he was asked if he's comfortable going into the season while still talking with the team about a new deal.

"QB Lamar Jackson was asked today if he's comfortable going into the season while still negotiating a contract extension," NFL reporter Ari Meirov prefaced. '

"No, there will probably be a cut off at some point.'" Lamar said 'I think so' when asked if he thinks something eventually gets done."

Earlier this morning on ESPN's Get Up, Jeff Darlington provided the latest on Jackson's contract negotiations with the Ravens.

"I had some conversations with people in Baltimore just yesterday. The way it was explained to me is that something should give here soon," Darlington said. "The Ravens have put forward their best and final offer. Now, it's going to up to Lamar to ultimately decide do I want to take that contract or play this season without a new contract in place."

Will Jackson have a new deal in place before the season starts?