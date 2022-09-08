Lamar Jackson Reveals Why He Liked Dolphins Tweet: Fans React

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after throwing a 47-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown #15 (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson's social media activities have always been under a microscope. But given his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens, people want to know why he liked a recent tweet that hinted a desire to join the Miami Dolphins.

The 2019 NFL MVP recently liked a tweet that depicted him wearing a Dolphins jersey. People quickly took that as a sign that he wants out of Baltimore, even if he doesn't want to go to the Dolphins specifically.

But in a recent appearance on the GoJo Show, Jackson said that it was a joke. He explained that the tweet was liked in order to make fun of fans who think he wants to leave Baltimore.

"(Baltimore) is a great organization. They're a friendly organization and I love being here. I tweeted it before that this is the place I want to be at," Jackson said. "So now I'm seeing things like 'Oh, he wants out.' And I'm like 'Yeah, because I see you all keep engaging in that way...' Alright, so I'm gonna play it back and I liked something. This is just me shooting my shots on social media because they like doing it, I guess."

Ravens fans appreciated the good joke, while other fans believe what he did is likely to get blown out of proportion now:

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are currently at a standstill in contract extension negotiations. There have been rumors that Jackson will play out the final year of his deal before hitting free agency next offseason.

Whether or not that's true, Jackson has no problem feeding into it for a good laugh.