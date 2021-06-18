Lamar Jackson Sends Strong Message Before 2021 Season

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is locked in heading into the 2021 season.

With the team’s offseason programs coming to a close last week, the Ravens will now get prepared for training camp next month. And while the true regular season doesn’t kick off until September, Jackson wants to make sure his squad takes the lead up to Week 1 seriously.

“It’s really not the offseason anymore,” Jackson said, per ESPN. “For us, I’ll say, we’ve just got to keep grinding and stay in shape. We can’t go backwards right now, because we already had our fun and did whatever we did during the regular offseason. Not this time; it’s straight go-mode right now. The season is here.”

Despite three solid regular-season campaigns in his young NFL career so far, Jackson and the Ravens have been unable to turn the corner into postseason success. With a 30-7 overall QB record, the former league MVP has only made it past the Wild Card round on one occasion.

This “go-mode” attitude is starting to become a common theme around the Ravens organization. When asked about his potential contract extension, Jackson brushed it off and explained that his focus is elsewhere.

“I ain’t going to lie. I’m not focused on that,” Jackson said, per ESPN. “I’m focused on winning a Super Bowl.”

That being said, John Harbaugh has reportedly said his QB’s extension is a “done deal” and Jackson himself has expressed his commitment to the Baltimore franchise.

The Ravens will kick off their 2021 campaign with a primetime Monday night matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sep. 13.